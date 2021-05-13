5 NHL Playoff Teams with Big Decisions to Make in Net

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NHL teams are changing the ways they think about goaltending.

Look at how the Vegas Golden Knights conducted business in the crease during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. Robin Lehner, ostensibly the team's chosen goaltender, gave way to Marc-Andre Fleury for one game in each of the team's three playoff series, including Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. On all three occasions, Fleury was getting the nod off the heels of a Lehner victory.

Goaltending coaching has historically been an afterthought, particularly in minor league and youth circles, where young goaltenders were often left to their own devices. The widespread advent of credible goaltending specialists at all levels who are employing an academic approach to understanding and professing the technical aspects has deepened the pool of competent goaltenders. Furthermore, the increasing athletic demands of the position and a greater understanding of sports science have led to an emphasis on load management.

The resulting phenomenon is that the traditional starter-and-backup goaltending hierarchy is losing rigidity. Most teams expect to rotate goaltenders throughout the season and are increasingly allotting playing time based on performance rather than reputation or incumbency.

Ultimately, once the playoffs begin, each team has to make a choice for which one to give the nod to, at least to start. For the Tampa Bay Lightning (Andrei Vasilevskiy) and Winnipeg Jets (Connor Hellebuyck), that decision is self-evident. For other teams, it is a lot more complicated.

Here are five NHL playoff teams with a crowded crease and decisions to make before beginning their pursuits for the Cup.