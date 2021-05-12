Free Agents Seahawks Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks did the best they could to fill their roster voids with three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge will likely be the only key contributor in 2021 at wide receiver beneath D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown could turn into a solid player and may compete for snaps depending on the team's secondary situation entering training camp.

Seattle should look to the free-agent market for more help in the secondary just in case Brown does not pan out and Ahkello Witherspoon doesn't make the necessary impact on that side of the field.

The Seahawks could reunite with one of their former players to fill that void. The same could be said if they want to add extra help to the front seven.