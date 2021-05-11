Bellator MMA Fighter Anthony Johnson Arrested on Identity Theft Charge

John Locher/Associated Press

Bellator MMA fighter Anthony Johnson was arrested Friday in Connecticut and charged with identity theft related to an allegation he used another person's credit card without permission to book a plane ticket to Florida in November 2019.

Zak Failla of the Greenwich Daily Voice reported Tuesday that Johnson also faces charges of illegal use of a credit card and spending less than $500 on a revoked payment card. He was released from custody on $500 bond.

Johnson was arrested at the Mohegan Sun Casino, where earlier he defeated Jose Augusto in his first Bellator appearance after a four-year hiatus since his last fight in UFC.

The 37-year-old Georgia native, who currently lives in Florida, has a court date scheduled for June 8, per MMA Fighting. The identity theft charge carries a potential prison sentence of five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and probation. The New Canaan Police Department announced the details:

"The illegal use of the credit card was used to purchase a round-trip airline ticket from Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to Newark, NJ (EWR). The name of the passenger was Anthony Johnson. A subsequent Investigation determined Johnson used the illegally obtained credit card to purchase the airline ticket. An arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson for the above charges."

Johnson hasn't commented on the arrest. He was active on social media as recently as Sunday, wishing his grandmother a Happy Mothers' Day.

Johnson has compiled a 23-6 record with 17 knockouts during a pro career that dates in 2006.

His career included two stints in the UFC, including two fights for the light heavyweight championship against Daniel Cormier in 2015 and 2017. He lost both title bouts.

He announced his retirement in April 2017 after the second loss to Cormier, but he opted to return and secured his release from his contract with UFC in December in order to sign with Bellator.

Johnson secured a second-round knockout of Augusto in his promotion debut Friday.