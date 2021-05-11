Medina Spirit to Run in 2021 Preakness Stakes, Will Undergo Pre-Race Drug Test

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Medina Spirit will be allowed to take part in the 2021 Preakness Stakes amid the ongoing investigation into his postrace drug test after the Kentucky Derby.

Per Eric Crawford of Fox affiliate WDRB in Louisville, Bob Baffert's attorney announced that the two horses trained by Baffert, Medina Spirit and Concert Tour, will be allowed to race Saturday and will undergo pre-race drug tests.

Baffert told reporters in a statement Tuesday that Medina Spirit's failed drug test at Churchill Downs was the result of an antifungal ointment that contained betamethasone:

"Yesterday, I was informed that one of the substances in [the ointment] Otomax is betamethasone. While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit's post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results."

Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert pending the results of an investigation into the failed test. Medina Spirit's win at the May 1 race will be invalidated if the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission finds illegal drugs in the horse's system after collecting a split sample.

Baffert has already said he won't travel to Pimlico Race Course this week to avoid causing a distraction from the race.

If Medina Spirit's win at the Kentucky Derby remains upheld, runner-up Mandaloun will be declared the winner.

The Maryland Jockey Club delayed the Preakness draw by one day from Monday to Tuesday in order to determine if Medina Spirit and Concert Tour would be allowed to race given their association with Baffert.

Post time for the 2021 Preakness Stakes is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday.