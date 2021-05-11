Meltzer: Brock Lesnar Isn't Under WWE Contract and 'He Is Not Going to AEW'

Don Feria/Associated Press

While Brock Lesnar is not under contract with WWE, he reportedly has no interest in jumping ship to AEW.

When asked about the possibility of Lesnar appearing at WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view in August, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) said: "I have not heard [about SummerSlam]. I would have thought he would be at WrestleMania, but he's not under contract ... he is not going to AEW, I mean, he's just not. I suppose [SummerSlam is] possible, but I have not heard any whispers in that direction."

The 43-year-old Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming in more than a year, as he last appeared at WrestleMania 36 when he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Shortly thereafter, it was reported by PWInsider's Mike Johnson that The Beast Incarnate was no longer under contract with the company.

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year absence, and he proceeded to compete in multiple matches every year thereafter. Lesnar is in the midst of his longest WWE absence since returning in 2012, and there have been no signs that a return is imminent.

With WWE having not run any events in front of a live crowd over the past year aside from WrestleMania 37, it is possible that the promotion doesn't view Lesnar as a good investment currently. Perhaps that will change if WWE returns to a more normal touring schedule during the summer.

While Lesnar has largely been a part-time wrestler since his 2012 return, he has always been at or near the top of the card while active, and one can only assume that will be the case if he comes back again.

Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business, and due to his mainstream appeal created from competing in UFC and winning the promotion's heavyweight title, WWE can always count on there being interest if he is placed in a significant match.

WWE will conceivably want to sell as many tickets as possible when it goes back on the road, and the return of Lesnar could go a long way toward making that happen.

AEW has quickly developed into competition for WWE and has made a habit of signing many former WWE stars during its two years in existence, but Meltzer doesn't believe Lesnar will be the latest addition to that list.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has seemingly always been willing to pony up in order to prevent Lesnar from going elsewhere, including UFC, and it is tough to envision him allowing Lesnar to sign with a competing wrestling company.

