Free Agents Cowboys Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys went a long way in building the future of the roster by taking five players in the top 100 picks during the 2021 NFL draft.

Jerry Jones and Co. will hope names such as Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph and Chauncey Golston will anchor the defense for years to come. They used six selections on a defense that was a serious liability last season, waiting until the fourth round before taking their first offensive prospect, Josh Ball, a tackle from Marshall.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to take another look at the free-agent market before camp starts, though. The Cowboys have roughly $9.6 million to spend, according to Spotrac.

At this stage, every free agent has a bit of baggage; if they didn't, they would have already been signed. Still, there's help to be had that is currently unemployed.

As the Cowboys look to round out their preseason roster, here are three veterans they should be talking to who remain free agents.