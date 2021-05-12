Free Agents Dolphins Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are in an exciting place in 2021. They will break in four rookies selected in the top 50 while trying to build on a 10-6 season where they almost made the playoffs.

It's rare to have such a successful season and have the opportunity to make so many premium picks in the draft. But that's the beauty of what general manager Chris Grier has done in rebuilding this roster.

Even with a slew of impact rookies coming in and much of the talent that drove the team last season returning, there's still some cash left over. According to Spotrac, the Dolphins have $16.3 million in cap space, leaving open the possibility they look to free agency to round out the roster.

Even this late in the offseason there is talent to be had. It all comes with some level of risk, though. If there were any perfect free agents, they wouldn't still be available. However, there are proven commodities out there who could make the Dolphins better or provide crucial depth for a 17-game schedule.

Here's a look at three guys they should be calling up now.