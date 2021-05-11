X

    Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins to Launch Cereal; Proceeds Will Benefit WR's Charity

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to become the latest NFL player to launch a cereal, "DeAndre's Hop Box," which is set to hit store shelves in August. 

    TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Hopkins is working with PLB Sports & Entertainment, which is best known for helping to create Flutie Flakes in 1998 and also teamed with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to create a cereal earlier this offseason called Chubb Crunch. for a release.

    "DHop's Hop Box will be unlike any athlete cereal before it," PLB Sports & Entertainment representative Troy Witt said. "DeAndre helped curate this box in a way that only he can by blending football, fashion, and family. We're proud to be working with him!”

    Proceeds from the cereal, which will be "Honey Nut Cheerios style," will benefit the S.M.O.O.O.T.H. nonprofit organization, which was launched by Hopkins' mom, Sabrina Greenlee, to help survivors of domestic violence, per TMZ.

    "Our mission is to empower, educate and equip survivors of domestic violence through acknowledging, preparing and affirming their whole selves. We implement this mission through innovative, individualized and impactful programming that meets the needs of our survivors," its mission statement reads.

    The box will feature a picture of Hopkins on the front and, on the side, an ode to his usual touchdown celebration of handing the ball to his mom.

    Hopkins' cereal will be available online or at Fry's Food Stores in Arizona.

