WWE Rumors on Jeff Hardy's Contract, Humberto Carrillo Injury, Mia Yim-Carmella

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jeff Hardy's WWE Contract Reportedly Has Substantial Time Left

Future WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Hardy reportedly isn't going anywhere else in the near future.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Hardy has a "good chunk of time left on his deal" after announcing last year that he had signed a new contract.

Johnson noted that Hardy was believed to have signed a two- or three-year contract, meaning he could still have one or two years left on his deal.

Recently, the 43-year-old veteran has been used primarily as enhancement talent and has not been a featured part of Raw.

The Charismatic Enigma didn't wrestle at all in April before returning for a match against Jinder Mahal on Main Event last week. Hardy faced Mahal again on Monday's episode of Raw, coming out on the losing end.

Despite his status as a former WWE and world heavyweight champion and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time as well, Hardy was not featured at WrestleMania 37 either.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Since Hardy's brother and longtime tag team partner, Matt Hardy, is part of AEW, there has been some speculation regarding whether Jeff may want to jump ship to AEW as well when his WWE contract expires.

It stands to reason that Jeff may want to have one last run with his brother by his side, especially in AEW considering the company's commitment to tag team wrestling, but it doesn't seem possible in the near future unless WWE releases him.

WWE has a way of cycling through wrestlers and eventually giving most of them an opportunity to work in key spots, so perhaps there is still hope for Hardy to move back up the card and be featured in a big rivalry before his contract comes to an end.

Carrillo 'OK' After Scary Bump on Raw

Humberto Carrillo reportedly avoided serious injury despite a scary spot during his match against United States champion Sheamus on Monday's episode of Raw.

According to Johnson, Carrillo is "OK" even though the match was stopped after Carrillo and Sheamus both tumbled to the outside of the ring.

Carrillo attempted to hit Sheamus with a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor, but Sheamus landed on Carrillo's knee. After speaking with Carrillo, the referee waved off the match and raised Sheamus' hand.

The non-title match seemed like a potential setup for an eventual United States Championship bout since Carrillo and Sheamus have been at odds since Sheamus beat Riddle for the title at WrestleMania.

Based on how the feud has been booked thus far, it is possible that the original plan was for Carrillo to beat Sheamus and set the stage for a title match, perhaps as soon as Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash.

As of now, it doesn't look as though that match will happen, but if Carrillo did escape injury, his rivalry with Sheamus may be in line to continue.

Yim Possibly Set to Feud with Carmella

WWE reportedly had plans for Mia Yim to debut on SmackDown last week and begin a rivalry with Carmella.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE nixed the planned match in favor of adding some historical content to the throwback edition of SmackDown.

Carmella was featured on the show, beating Ruby Riott in a singles match to secure her first singles win on SmackDown since December.

The fact that WWE booked Carmella to win a match suggests there may be plans in place for her with Yim or otherwise.

Yim spent the past several months on Raw as part of Retribution under the name Reckoning. Retribution broke up prior to WrestleMania 37, and Yim has not been seen on television since then.

There have been no reports on whether Yim will continue going by Reckoning when she debuts on SmackDown, but the fact that she could be in for a push is promising since Retribution was a failed experiment.

Prior to getting called up to the main roster to be part of Retribution, Yim was among the top women's wrestlers in NXT and came close to winning the NXT Women's Championship on a couple of occasions.

If plans are in place for Yim and Carmella to feud, it would go a long way to adding depth and intrigue to the SmackDown women's division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).