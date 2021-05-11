WWE Raw TV Ratings Down Despite Lashley vs. McIntyre, WrestleMania Backlash Hype

Photo credit: WWE.com

Ratings for Monday night's go-home edition of WWE Raw prior to Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view were down compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday's three-hour episode of Raw on USA Network averaged 1.817 million viewers, a decrease from last week's 1.872 million.

This week's Raw was headlined by a non-title match between WWE champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Drew won the match by disqualification when Braun Strowman interfered, and it was Braun who stood tall to close the show.

Strowman took out both McIntyre and Lashley with multiple running powerslams, and he even put Lashley through the barricade with the move ahead of the WWE Championship Triple Threat between Lashley, McIntyre and Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash.

Another non-title match in the form of Raw women's champion Rhea Ripley against Asuka also took place after Charlotte Flair convinced Sonya Deville to make the match.

Asuka won a six-woman tag team match with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke over Charlotte, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler earlier in the night, but she fell to Ripley while Flair was ringside on commentary.

Another newsworthy moment was the return of Jinder Mahal, who had not wrestled on Raw in over a year because of injury. With Veer and Shanky by his side, the former WWE champion was victorious over Jeff Hardy.

Additionally, R-K-Bro continued its recent hot streak, as Randy Orton, Riddle, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat AJ Styles, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker. After the match, Orton took out both Kingston and Woods with an RKO as Riddle looked on in shock.

Other moments of note on Raw included Sheamus beating Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin defeating Cedric Alexander, and Damian Priest beating John Morrison, which allowed him to pick a Lumberjack match stipulation for his clash with The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash.

