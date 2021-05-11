X

    Kent Bazemore Responds to Bradley Beal Tweets: 'I Guess You Can't Joke Anymore'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore (26) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors forward Kent Bazemore said Monday he was just having a little fun while supporting teammate Stephen Curry when he referenced the injured hamstring of the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal.

    "Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, though, that's unreal," Bazemore told reporters about Curry's performance Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder during shootaround before Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. "Then we got guys hurting hamstrings, trying to keep up. So, y'all gotta do some research on that."

    Beal, who missed the Wizards' game Monday against the Atlanta Hawks because of his hamstring, fired back in a series of Twitter posts:

    Bazemore was asked about the situation after Monday's 119-116 win over the Jazz.

    "I guess you can't joke anymore," Bazemore said. "I don't say things to ruffle feathers, but ... if you want to know what my loyalty is, it's to [Curry]. Anyone out there chasing him, it's gonna be tough."

    He added there was "nothing malicious about that comment."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Curry (31.9 points per game) and Beal (31.4) are locked in a close race for the NBA's scoring title heading into the final games of the regular season. Curry was the league's scoring champion for the 2015-16 season.

    Beal, who's seeking his first scoring title, has been ruled out through at least Wednesday because of the hamstring injury, which would leave him just two more contests to improve his scoring average.

    Curry, Bazemore and the Warriors are back in action Tuesday night to face the Phoenix Suns in the team's third-last game of the campaign.

    Related

      Russ Thanks Those Before Him 🙏

      Wizards star took time postgame to thank the greats before him after breaking career triple-double record

      Russ Thanks Those Before Him 🙏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ Thanks Those Before Him 🙏

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Riskiest Big-Money NBA Free Agents

      @HughesNBA looks at a handful of players who may not live up to their future contracts

      Riskiest Big-Money NBA Free Agents
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Riskiest Big-Money NBA Free Agents

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Bazemore Takes Jab at Beal 😏

      Baze on Steph leading scoring race: '49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up'

      Bazemore Takes Jab at Beal 😏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bazemore Takes Jab at Beal 😏

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jaylen Brown Out for Season

      Celtics star will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season after tearing a ligament in his wrist

      Jaylen Brown Out for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jaylen Brown Out for Season

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report