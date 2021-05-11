NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Updated Play-in Standings, Postseason Races to Watch

2 of 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards are all simultaneously in the fight of their lives and breathing relatively easy. Such is life in the funky world of the play-in tournament.

The relative comfort comes from knowing they're all likely to snag a seat at the play-in table. It would take quite the collapse for any to fall beneath the Chicago Bulls, who needed a three-game winning streak just to come within 2.5 games of the 10th-seeded Wizards. Perhaps the Bulls can keep this up, but maybe they'll pull the plug yet in hopes of increasing their draft lottery odds.

Either way, the Hornets, Pacers and Wizards seem like they'll head to the small dance, but their order upon arrival is still being decided. Only 1.5 games separate these teams, and they're all down to their final handful of games. Charlotte and Indiana each has four remaining, while Washington is down to its final three.

The Hornets are in the driver's seat, but they also face the toughest remaining slate, per Tankathon. They'll host the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers before closing with a road back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Wizards.

The Pacers are up next with three home games awaiting them against the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Survive that stretch, though, and they'll close with a road stop against the already eliminated Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards will play their second consecutive road game against the Atlanta Hawks, who squeaked out a one-point win over Washington on Monday. Then, Washington gets the Cleveland Cavaliers and Hornets at home.

Please excuse the popping sound you might be hearing. We're just getting our popcorn ready for this final sprint.