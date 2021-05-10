Humberto Carrillo Suffers Apparent Leg Injury Against Sheamus on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Humberto Carrillo suffered an apparent leg injury during a singles match against Sheamus on Raw.

Carrillo performed a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside and landed awkwardly with The Celtic Warrior on top of him. Steve Kahn of F4WOnline.com noted the referee checked on the 25-year-old before abruptly calling for an end to the bout.

Carrillo rose quickly through the ranks. WWE announced him as one of the newest additions to the Performance Center in October 2018. One year later, he was moved to the Raw roster as part of the draft.

His progress stopped there for the most part.

The Monterrey, Mexico native unsuccessfully challenged A.J. Styles for the United States Championship at the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view. He had another opportunity to capture the U.S. title at Royal Rumble 2020, losing to Andrade.

For most of 2021, Carrillo has been relegated to Main Event. He returned to Raw on April 19 to answer an open challenge by Sheamus but was attacked before any match started. Their feud carried on leading up to Monday night.

Carrillo's injury couldn't have come at a worse time because it appeared WWE was prepared to give him a more regular role on Raw again.