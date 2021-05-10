Sean Culkin Released by Chiefs; Wanted 2021 Salary Converted into Bitcoin

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin made headlines when he announced he planned to convert his full paycheck into cryptocurrency. Well, at least until the Chiefs released him on Monday, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Culkin, 27, was attempting to make Kansas City's roster as a backup to Travis Kelce. He's played for the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-19) and Baltimore Ravens (2020), registering two catches for 36 yards in his career.

At a time when people are rallying around Dogecoin—even if Elon Musk himself has admitted it's basically a grift—it isn't shocking to see another NFL player try to go full crypto with his salary. Veteran offensive lineman Russell Okung had part of his salary with the Carolina Panthers paid out in Bitcoin:

To the moon! But in the case of Culkin, unfortunately, out of the locker room.