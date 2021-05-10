X

    Sean Culkin Released by Chiefs; Wanted 2021 Salary Converted into Bitcoin

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Chargers tight end Sean Culkin during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin made headlines when he announced he planned to convert his full paycheck into cryptocurrency. Well, at least until the Chiefs released him on Monday, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. 

    Culkin, 27, was attempting to make Kansas City's roster as a backup to Travis Kelce. He's played for the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-19) and Baltimore Ravens (2020), registering two catches for 36 yards in his career. 

    At a time when people are rallying around Dogecoin—even if Elon Musk himself has admitted it's basically a grift—it isn't shocking to see another NFL player try to go full crypto with his salary. Veteran offensive lineman Russell Okung had part of his salary with the Carolina Panthers paid out in Bitcoin:

    To the moon! But in the case of Culkin, unfortunately, out of the locker room. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      GB Offers Rodgers Long-Term Deal

      Packers have made 'significant long-term' contract offer to Aaron Rodgers (Rapoport)

      GB Offers Rodgers Long-Term Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GB Offers Rodgers Long-Term Deal

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Release Sean Culkin

      TE cut after he announced he planned to convert his full paycheck into cryptocurrency a few weeks ago (ESPN)

      Chiefs Release Sean Culkin
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs Release Sean Culkin

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Mizzou Tigers tight end Sean Culkin among three released by Kansas City Chiefs

      Former Mizzou Tigers tight end Sean Culkin among three released by Kansas City Chiefs
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Former Mizzou Tigers tight end Sean Culkin among three released by Kansas City Chiefs

      The Kansas City Star
      via The Kansas City Star

      Bucs/Chiefs Getting Most Love in Super Bowl Betting Splits

      Bettors are backing a rematch of last year's Super Bowl (DraftKings)

      Bucs/Chiefs Getting Most Love in Super Bowl Betting Splits
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Bucs/Chiefs Getting Most Love in Super Bowl Betting Splits

      Chet Gresham
      via DraftKings Nation