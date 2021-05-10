X

    NBA's Enes Kanter Posts Photo of Turkish President's Lawsuit on Fire

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter again showcased his distaste for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan by burning a letter calling for his arrest:

    Kanter, a native of Turkey, has long been a staunch critic of Erdogan's policies. In the latest post, he referred to the president as "Dictator Erdogan." 

    In 2017, the Turkish government revoked his passport and issued an arrest warrant for Kanter while calling him a member of a "terror group."

    Last July, Kanter showcased some of the death threats he receives daily from Erdogan's supporters:

    His father, Mehmet, had also been arrested and detained by the government on charges he was a member of a terrorist organization before being acquitted in June.

    The 28-year-old told NBC Sports Northwest's Dwight Jaynes he lives in a hotel for added security and the FBI has offered its assistance, including installing a panic button in his room. He told Jaynes he plans to become an American citizen this June.

    Until then, he can try to focus on basketball as he finishes out the regular season with the Trail Blazers. The 10-year NBA veteran has played every game this year for Portland, averaging 11.4 points with a team-high 11.1 rebounds per game.

    Related

      Kyrie Launches Business Advisory Firm

      Irving's consulting firm will provide mentoring to business owners and personnel access to established diverse mentors

      Kyrie Launches Business Advisory Firm
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Launches Business Advisory Firm

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Docuseries Coming ⭐

      Lakers and Hulu announce nine-part series on the history of the franchise will debut in 2022

      Lakers Docuseries Coming ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Docuseries Coming ⭐

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Standings Entering the Final Week

      NBA Standings Entering the Final Week
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      NBA Standings Entering the Final Week

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      One. Week. Left.

      See where your team ranks heading into the final week of the regular season 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report