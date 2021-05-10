NBA's Enes Kanter Posts Photo of Turkish President's Lawsuit on Fire

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter again showcased his distaste for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan by burning a letter calling for his arrest:

Kanter, a native of Turkey, has long been a staunch critic of Erdogan's policies. In the latest post, he referred to the president as "Dictator Erdogan."

In 2017, the Turkish government revoked his passport and issued an arrest warrant for Kanter while calling him a member of a "terror group."

Last July, Kanter showcased some of the death threats he receives daily from Erdogan's supporters:

His father, Mehmet, had also been arrested and detained by the government on charges he was a member of a terrorist organization before being acquitted in June.

The 28-year-old told NBC Sports Northwest's Dwight Jaynes he lives in a hotel for added security and the FBI has offered its assistance, including installing a panic button in his room. He told Jaynes he plans to become an American citizen this June.

Until then, he can try to focus on basketball as he finishes out the regular season with the Trail Blazers. The 10-year NBA veteran has played every game this year for Portland, averaging 11.4 points with a team-high 11.1 rebounds per game.