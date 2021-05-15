2021 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff 1st-Round Predictions

1 of 9

There was once a time when Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin made the Pittsburgh Penguins one of the most feared teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Now the fear is that the duo may not be playing in many more postseasons as they head into the twilight years of their illustrious careers.



However, Sid and Geno are still two of the best in the world, and they do make the Penguins a formidable postseason opponent. Pittsburgh was successful without Malkin for much of the season while he was sidelined with a knee injury, so adding him into the equation will only make the Penguins more dangerous.



Conversely, the Penguins' first-round opponent doesn't have any big stars like Crosby and Malkin. For the New York Islanders, the system is the star. The mark of a Barry Trotz team is structure and discipline. The Islanders may not score a whole lot of goals, but they sure can defend, and they have a deep lineup with a lot of toughness. The 402 high-danger scoring chances the Isles allowed were the eighth-fewest in the NHL this season, per Natural Stat Trick.



Center Mathew Barzal is the Islanders' biggest star and their points leader (45), but he wasn't forced to shoulder the offensive load alone when captain Anders Lee went down. General manager Lou Lamoriello returned to New Jersey to bring in two players: center Travis Zajac and winger Kyle Palmieri.



The one question mark for New York is goalie Semyon Varlamov, who left Monday's game against the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury. The Islanders did not practice Friday, so we will find out whether he's good to go for Game 1 on Sunday.

The Penguins are one of the best rush teams in the league, and the Islanders are a staunch defensive team. In a seven-game series, I'm taking defense over flash and flair.

PREDICTION: Isles in 6

—Abbey Mastracco

