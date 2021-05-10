Kyrie Irving Launches Business Advisory Firm to Help Underrepresented Businesses

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving announced Monday he is launching a business advisory firm to help underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Irving is partnering with his KAI Family Foundation to form KAI Eleven Counseling, which will help provide more opportunities for businesses that are led by people of color and women, among others.

According to the release, the organization's business model is to "provide a more equitable process that eliminates systemic barriers to entry."

Irving created his foundation to help build self-sustaining communities while providing education, food and water security as well as helping the fight for social justice and equality.

The seven-time NBA All-Star has been active in off-court issues throughout his career, notably focusing on the protests against racial injustice last summer. He tried to lead a boycott of the NBA restart in order to focus on the protests.

Irving also donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who opted out of their season.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News detailed several other charitable contributions, including purchasing a home for the family of George Floyd, donating $323,000 to help feed families in New York City during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and paying for school supplies for those in need.

His latest project will once again help those in the community while providing extra opportunities for businesses owned by underrepresented people.