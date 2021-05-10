X

    Cavaliers' Lindsay Gottlieb Agrees on Contract to Become USC WCBB HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, California head coach Lindsay Gottlieb instructs her team in the first half of a first round women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Waco, Texas. The Cavaliers have hired former California coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant on John Beilein’s staff. Gottlieb joins Beilein’s staff after serving eight years as the University of California, Berkeley women's basketball head coach, where she led the Golden Bears to a combined 179-89 (.668) record (86-58, .597 in Pac-12) since taking over the helm in 2011-12. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The USC women's basketball program announced Monday that it has hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb to be the team's next head coach.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gottlieb is signing a six-year contract with the school. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

