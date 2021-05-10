Cavaliers' Lindsay Gottlieb Agrees on Contract to Become USC WCBB HC

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The USC women's basketball program announced Monday that it has hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb to be the team's next head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gottlieb is signing a six-year contract with the school.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

