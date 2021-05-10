WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With just six days to go until WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, WWE made sure to use Monday's Raw to highlight some of the most high-profile feuds.

Before he defends the WWE Championship in a triple threat match, Bobby Lashley faced Drew McIntyre one week after battling Braun Strowman.

Randy Orton and Riddle's new partnership has proved popular with fans, so WWE continued it this week by having them team up with The New Day to face Jaxson Ryker, Elias, AJ Styles and Omos.

We also saw Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke team up to take on Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a six-woman tag team contest.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Raw before Backlash.

