WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10
With just six days to go until WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, WWE made sure to use Monday's Raw to highlight some of the most high-profile feuds.
Before he defends the WWE Championship in a triple threat match, Bobby Lashley faced Drew McIntyre one week after battling Braun Strowman.
Randy Orton and Riddle's new partnership has proved popular with fans, so WWE continued it this week by having them team up with The New Day to face Jaxson Ryker, Elias, AJ Styles and Omos.
We also saw Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke team up to take on Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a six-woman tag team contest.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Raw before Backlash.
Charlotte, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose
Instead of the usual long-winded promo, WWE jumped right into the action this week with the six-woman tag match that was advertised before the show.
Rose and Baszler started in the ring and as expected, The Queen of Spades took control early. The Golden Goddess forced her to the corner so she could make the tag to Asuka. A short scuffle led to all six stars having a standoff. That's when Alexa Bliss suddenly appeared on the stage with her swingset and Lilly doll. She said she wanted to keep her eye on someone but did not specify who.
We returned from a break to see The Queen keeping Rose grounded with a headscissor. Baszler came in and continued to focus on her opponent's extremities.
Baszler tried to make a tag but acted like her foot was stuck to the mat. Asuka took advantage and hit a shining wizard for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
While we have seen many great promos over the years, starting a show with wrestling instead of talking will always get things off to a better start.
The match began with a solid pace and good energy. Bliss showing up was slightly surprising but if we are supposed to think she was responsible for Baszler's issue, WWE did not do a good enough job making that clear.
Everybody looked good in this match, but the storytelling left a little to be desired.