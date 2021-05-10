X

    AEW Will Be 1st Major Wrestling Promotion to Return to Traveling Schedule

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Nyla Rose, from left, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong and Jungle Boy attend New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    All Elite Wrestling announced plans to resume a traveling schedule, beginning with three dates in July.

    The company will perform July 7 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami before hosting Dynamite at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, on July 14 and the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on July 21.

    AEW is the first major wrestling promotion to return to a touring schedule.

    CEO Tony Khan released a statement celebrating the announcement: 

    “We’re so appreciative of our fans in Jacksonville who have been with us these past nine months. Their support and incredible energy have lifted us week after week, and viewers have fed off their enthusiasm and support. Daily’s Place will always be our home.

    “Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome our fans back to become part of the action in Miami, Austin and Dallas. We’ve missed touring cities, meeting the fans and hearing their roar during our live shows. Please be assured, we are working closely with the venues to comply with state and local regulations in each city. Miami, Austin and Dallas are the first of many as we gear up the trucks to travel around the country again!”

    AEW has been filming at Jacksonville's Daily's Place, an outdoor venue, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been hosting a limited number of fans at Daily's Place for months with socially distant seating and mask mandates.

    The announcement says AEW will comply "with state COVID safety guidelines, and seating capacities will adhere to state and local mandates" at the new events.

    Texas and Florida have been among the most lax states in terms of loosening COVID-19 restrictions. Both states allow full attendance at sporting events.

    AEW previously announced its Double or Nothing pay-per-view, set for May 30 at Daily's Place, will have full fan attendance. 

