X

    Italian FA Says Juventus 'Can't Participate in Serie A' If in Super League

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo shows the referee how he was fouled during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
    Fabio Ferrari/Associated Press

    Juventus could banned from Serie A in 2021-22 if the club does not withdraw from the Super League, president of the Italian Football Federation Gabriele Gravina said on radio station Kiss Kiss Monday (h/t The Athletic).

    "The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gravina said. "I would be sorry for the fans, but rules are rules, and they apply to everyone."

    Nine of the 12 founding members of the proposed Super League have already withdrawn from the breakaway competition, but Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have not yet approved UEFA's "reintegration measures," according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

    "I hope this holdout ends soon," Gravina added.

    UEFA has already announced punishments against the those involved in the Super League, withholding 5 percent of revenue in European competition for the clubs that have withdrawn. The three clubs that remain could be banned from the Champions League.

    Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid released a statement Saturday denouncing UEFA's aggressive measures.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats and offenses to abandon the project," the clubs said.

    The expulsion from Serie A could be even harsher because it would leave Juventus without any competition for 2021-22.

    The Italian giants have won their domestic league in each of the past nine seasons, although they have struggled this season and sit fifth in the Serie A table. If they finish outside the top four, they could fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12.

    Even one season away from Serie A or UCL could be damaging for the club, as superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo would likely seek new homes for the 2021-22 campaign.

    Related

      Barca Board Has 'Growing Doubts' About Koeman

      Barca Board Has 'Growing Doubts' About Koeman
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Board Has 'Growing Doubts' About Koeman

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Juventus Faces Explusion from Serie A

      Italian FA warns Juve they 'cannot participate' if they don't withdraw from Super League

      Juventus Faces Explusion from Serie A
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Juventus Faces Explusion from Serie A

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Juve and Pirlo Suffer Another Humiliating Loss

      Juve and Pirlo Suffer Another Humiliating Loss
      Juventus logo
      Juventus

      Juve and Pirlo Suffer Another Humiliating Loss

      Nicky Bandini
      via the Guardian

      Juve Discussing Pirlo's Future

      Milan defeat may have been the manager's last chance

      Juve Discussing Pirlo's Future
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Juve Discussing Pirlo's Future

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia