Italian FA Says Juventus 'Can't Participate in Serie A' If in Super League

Juventus could banned from Serie A in 2021-22 if the club does not withdraw from the Super League, president of the Italian Football Federation Gabriele Gravina said on radio station Kiss Kiss Monday (h/t The Athletic).

"The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gravina said. "I would be sorry for the fans, but rules are rules, and they apply to everyone."

Nine of the 12 founding members of the proposed Super League have already withdrawn from the breakaway competition, but Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have not yet approved UEFA's "reintegration measures," according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"I hope this holdout ends soon," Gravina added.

UEFA has already announced punishments against the those involved in the Super League, withholding 5 percent of revenue in European competition for the clubs that have withdrawn. The three clubs that remain could be banned from the Champions League.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid released a statement Saturday denouncing UEFA's aggressive measures.

"The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats and offenses to abandon the project," the clubs said.

The expulsion from Serie A could be even harsher because it would leave Juventus without any competition for 2021-22.

The Italian giants have won their domestic league in each of the past nine seasons, although they have struggled this season and sit fifth in the Serie A table. If they finish outside the top four, they could fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12.

Even one season away from Serie A or UCL could be damaging for the club, as superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo would likely seek new homes for the 2021-22 campaign.