Ranking the 11 Most Boneheaded Moves of the 2021 NFL Offseason

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Green Bay Packers. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the San Francisco 49ers made an offer for Rodgers this offseason, and Green Bay rebuffed them—to Rodgers' dismay.

"He wanted the Packers to take the 49ers' offer," Florio tweeted.

Depending on the timing of San Francisco's offer, that offer may have included multiple first-round picks and this year's third overall selection. Even if it was before San Francisco's move to No. 3, it undoubtedly would have been a massive trade offer.

That package likely would have allowed Green Bay to tab a quarterback of the future—possibly one ready to start right away. The Packers have 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, but he does not seem ready for the starting gig on a title contender.

"He's got a long way to go," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

And Green Bay may not be able to win Rodgers back.

"Many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed 'dug in,'" ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway).

While it's understandable that a franchise doesn't want to trade away the reigning MVP, the Packers have been preparing for Rodgers' departure. Otherwise, they wouldn't have traded up to draft Love last year.

The longer Rodgers remains disgruntled with the organization, the more trade leverage the Packers lose. Their decision not to jump on San Francisco's offer may prove to be an even bigger mistake than miffing Rodgers with the Love selection in the first place.