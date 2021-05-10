Free Agents Raiders Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

It's been a busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as they have looked to assemble a roster that will get them back to the playoffs. They were active early in free agency and then added a wave of young talent in the 2021 NFL draft, during which they used five of their seven selections on defensive players.

Since the draft, Las Vegas hasn't stopped trying to get better. It signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., who could be a candidate to start alongside Trayvon Mullen in the secondary. The Raiders defense struggled last season, so it isn't a surprise that they are trying to improve the unit.

Perhaps Las Vegas' work isn't done. Although the Raiders don't have much financial flexibility ($5.9 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap), there could still be depth moves to be made this offseason. Some quality players are still on the free-agent market, and several could be willing to sign for less as the 2021 season gets closer.

Here's a look at three free agents the Raiders should consider signing this offseason.