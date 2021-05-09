Mavericks' Luka Doncic Ejected After Hitting Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in Groin

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks will have to finish Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers without star Luka Doncic.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic was ejected from the game because of a flagrant 2 foul for "an aggressive strike to the groin area" of Collin Sexton.

MacMahon noted the flagrant 2 doesn't count toward accrued technical totals for the Mavericks star, so he will not automatically be suspended for one game.

Doncic had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the game prior to the ejection.

Before he was ejected, he joined Oscar Robertson and LeBron James as the only players in league history to tally 5,000 points, 1,500 assists and 1,500 rebounds in their first 3 seasons, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

The 22-year-old has been largely brilliant this season and entered play averaging 28.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game behind 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.5 percent shooting from three-point range.

The ejection snapped his streak of seven straight games of 23 or more points.

Thanks largely to Doncic's play, the Mavericks are sitting in the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and two games clear of the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Staying ahead of the Purple and Gold and No. 7 seed is key because the Nos. 7-10 seeds will participate in the play-in tournament this season.

While Dallas may not need Doncic for the stretch run of a game against the Cavaliers, they will need him leading the way come playoff time.