    Bradley Beal Ruled Out for Wizards' Next 2 Games with Hamstring Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal pulls up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Aaron Gash/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss at least the next two games because of a left hamstring strain.

    Beal is set to be reevaluated Friday.

    The 27-year-old has been superb in the 2020-21 season, averaging 31.4 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three. He's the main reason the Wizards are close to earning a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament. 

    It has also been the best statistical season of Beal's career, even if it hasn't led the Wizards to a winning record.

    After suffering the injury in the team's 133-132 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, he told reporters

    "I knew it was a little tight in the second half. First play of the second, I twisted my ankle. ... I went back out there, my left hammy felt a little tight. I didn't think anything of it, kept playing. I think the layup on [Doug] McDermott put us up one, it kind of intensified a little bit, and then the floater I missed at the end, it definitely kind of put me over the top."

    That spoiled a huge night for Beal, who left the game with 21 seconds remaining in regulation after putting up a 50-piece in 39 minutes.

    Without the Florida alumnus, the Wizards are in serious trouble and will need Russell Westbrook to play at another level. The veteran point guard is a triple-double machine, but replacing Beal's scoring will be tough for this Wizards team.

    Look for Raul Neto and Ish Smith to see their roles increase if Beal continues to miss time.

