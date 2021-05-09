X

    Seahawks' Russell Wilson Praises 'Amazing' DK Metcalf After USATF Golden Games

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) and quarterback Russell Wilson (3)before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    DK Metcalf can chase down Budda Baker in the open field, but he still isn't quite Olympic fast.

    At least he has his quarterback's support.

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shouted out Metcalf after the wide receiver ran a 100-meter heat in 10.36 seconds at Sunday's USATF Golden Games. The time was good enough for ninth place in a nine-man field, meaning he isn't going to the Olympics:

    "To test my speed up against world class athletes like this," he said on the NBC broadcast. "Like I said, just having the opportunity to run against these guys was just a blessing."

    Wilson wasn't the only NFL player to offer support:

    According to Olympic Talk a 10.16 would have been good enough to qualify for the 2016 Games. 

