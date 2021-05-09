Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Running Track Is 'Very Different from Football Speed'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf acknowledged playing in the NFL didn't fully prepare him for the speed he encountered Sunday in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open.

Metcalf placed last in his qualifying heat with a time of 10.36 seconds. During his post-race interview, he said how running in a competitive event represents something "very different from football speed."

Despite the outcome, Metcalf's performance was nonetheless impressive. He didn't run track and field in college at Ole Miss, so he had little formal experience as a sprinter. In addition, it was impossible to miss the 2020 Pro Bowler thanks to his 6'4", 235-pound frame.

That Metcalf can move that fast at that size remains astounding.

The veteran wide receiver received plenty of plaudits from his peers:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps Metcalf only intended for this to be a one-off depending on whether he moved on to Sunday's final heat and possibly more. At 23, he could plausibly make a more committed attempt at qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, though.

Doing so would likely require slimming down, which would then potentially affect how he performs on the field.

Metcalf might have to settle for just being one of the NFL's most explosive pass-catchers.