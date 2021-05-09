X

    Patrick Mahomes: 'Mad Respect' for DK Metcalf After 2021 USATF Golden Games Race

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf warms-up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    DK Metcalf is an incredible athlete. 

    The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, at 6'4" and 235 pounds, participated in the 100-meter race at the USATF Golden Games on Sunday and posted an impressive time of 10.36 seconds: 

    While that wasn't fast enough to qualify him for the Olympic trials in June—he finished ninth in his heat and didn't crack 10.05, which would have automatically qualified him for the trials—he nonetheless impressed with his effort, catching the eye of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

    Still, there's fast and then there's track fast. Metcalf learned about the latter Sunday. 

    "These are world-class athletes, they do this for a living," he said on the NBC broadcast after his race. "It's very different from football speed, from what I just realized."

