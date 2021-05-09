Rick Tocchet, Coyotes Mutually Agree to Part Ways After 4 Seasons

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Arizona Coyotes parted ways with head coach Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet's contract is due to expire June 30, and general manager Bill Armstrong confirmed Sunday he won't be back in his present role:

"After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club. This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership. Rick is a very good coach and an incredible person, and we sincerely appreciate all his hard work and dedication to the Coyotes the past four years. We are grateful for everything that he has done for our organization and wish him the best of luck in the future."

The 57-year-old spent four seasons as Arizona's coach, and the team posted a 125-131-34 record.

