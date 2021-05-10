Why Drew McIntyre Deserves Another Lengthy Run as WWE Champion

0 of 4

WWE

It's Drew McIntyre, not anybody else, who should be top dog in WWE again.

The Scot had an incredible run last year, almost single-handedly keeping Raw afloat on a weekly basis without fans in the crowd to liven up the product. Along the way, he rejuvenated the idea that lengthy title runs can work and didn't have much of a weak point to his journey.

WWE oddly derailed that journey at the finish line, though, ripping the title off him and then making him take a loss at WrestleMania 37, going the opposite of where his momentum needed to go.

So now? It's time to get McIntyre back on top. Here's why.