Ranking Booker T's Greatest WWE and WCW Moments Ahead of A&E Biography

Credit: WWE.com

Booker T is one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history.

Rising to prominence during the 1990s as one-half of Harlem Heat, he broke away from his brother to become a singles star with WCW, amassing a resume that included the television, United States, and world title before making the jump to WWE as part of the Invasion storyline once Ted Turner's company closed its doors.

A major star for Vince McMahon's company, he proved equally badass and funny, winning titles and entertaining the masses during his in-ring career. As a commentator and expert analyst for the company, he has continued to make his presence felt across WWE programming.

Sunday, Booker becomes the latest Hall of Famer to be the subject of WWE and A&E's Biography series, which will tell his story to a whole new audience unfamiliar with his journey to sports entertainment supremacy.

In preparation for that series to air, relieve these moments from WCW and WWE that have helped shape the career of the iconic performer.