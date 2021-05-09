NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Standings, Bracket and Key Storylines Down the Stretch

0 of 4

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

After winning the NBA title last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a bit of trouble as this year's playoffs draws closer. And if they don't turn things around soon, their appearance in the 2020-21 postseason could be brief.

The Lakers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, marking their eighth loss in the past 10 games. It also dropped them to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. In recent years, that meant Los Angeles would be lined up to play the No. 2 seed in the first round of the playoffs. But this year, it would be forced to participate in the play-in tournament featuring the Nos. 7-10 seeds.

If the Lakers stay at No. 7, their playoff run could end after two games should they lose both. They could still get into the first round by winning either their first game or their potential second game, but every team would rather get into the top six in the conference and not have to play extra games to reach the opening round.

Here's a look at the full NBA playoff picture, followed by some key storylines to watch over the final week of the regular season.