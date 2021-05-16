Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro and WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Whether an attempt to capitalize on the WrestleMania brand or to use it as an excuse to host several rematches, this year's follow-up event was rechristened WrestleMania Backlash.

Several titles will be on the line, including Cesaro's first proper shot at a world title, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre aiming to capture the WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley up against Asuka and Charlotte Flair and more.

Typically, the post-WrestleMania event is either a total waste of time where nothing happens, or it's WWE's attempt to change direction from mistakes that happened on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Is the WWE Universe in for title changes and surprises, or a series of matches that just kill time and lead nowhere new?

Before the show starts, let's run down a final round of picks for who will walk away victorious from each match.