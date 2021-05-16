WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsMay 17, 2021
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
While WrestleMania wasn't perfect and had its fair share of problems, WWE clearly wanted to keep some of the good will rolling by adding that name to the title of its next pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash.
Despite featuring quite a few feuds that were rematches or thinly-veiled repeats, the amount of talent scheduled to perform gave this show more than enough potential to be worth the watch.
Cesaro against Roman Reigns, the Triple Threat matches for the WWE and Raw Women's Championships and many other fights looked great on paper. But how was the execution?
Were there more positives or negatives throughout the night? Was the event an overall success or a disappointment?
Presented in order of appearance, let's look back on the results of WrestleMania Backlash and pinpoint its standout highlights and low points.
Full Match Results
- Sheamus retained the United States Championship over Ricochet by pinfall.
- Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair by pinfall to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
- Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode by pinfall to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
- Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest defeated The Miz by pinfall.
- Bianca Belair defeated Bayley by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship.
- Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro by submission to retain the Universal Championship.
WWE WrestleMania Backlash Results
Highlight: United States Championship Open Challenge
As per usual, most of the pre-show wasn't worth watching as it was panel analysis, video packages and vignettes. However, Sheamus issued an open challenge for his United States Championship that was a fun bonus match.
It had no build whatsoever, was only announced shortly prior to the show's start and Ricochet ultimately came up short, but he put up a good fight. There were a handful of moments it seemed he could truly score the upset and win back the title.
The Celtic Warrior managed to retain, which will help his case when he argues in the future that he doesn't need to defend his title as often. Ricochet getting the best of Sheamus after the match also helps The One and Only back up the idea he might be worthy of a rematch.
This wasn't must-see and it likely won't matter much in the grand scheme of things, but within the bubble of this pay-per-view, it was a welcome surprise.
Highlight: Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match
Putting the three top women on Monday Night Raw — if not the whole company today — in the same match was a recipe for success. The only way it wouldn't have worked out was if WWE booked it in a problematic way. Thankfully, that wasn't the case.
This was rock solid action from start to finish. At virtually no point did the action let up. With no lulls in the attacks, everyone had some moments to be on top.
Charlotte Flair's presence made it scary she might win the title and upset Rhea Ripley, spoiling her reign far earlier than any of us would imagine she'd drop it. Asuka's no slouch, either, so while she was the underdog, she was far from counted out.
But it was The Nightmare who stood tall. Now that she's defeated both former multi-time champions, it is one more step toward undoing the damage done to her at last year's WrestleMania.
Ripley's definitively put The Empress of Tomorrow behind her and has evaded The Queen, at least for now. This was the right call and a fun match to lead to that outcome.
Highlight: SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Earlier in the night, Dominik Mysterio was taken out with an attack by the Dirty Dawgs. This resulted in a story where Rey was forced to go at it alone for the majority of this match.
Of course, Dominik's return to ringside evened the odds and a few minutes later, the rookie scored the upset pin and captured the championship.
History's been made as we now have the first-ever father and son tag team champions. This was made even sweeter with Dominik being the one to get the pinfall, as it means more for his career than Rey's.
It's a shame this didn't take place at WrestleMania 37 in front of a crowd that would have had a much better reaction than just the ThunderDome screens, but rather than it not happening at all, it's good to see WWE put the belts on The Mysterios.
Your Mileage May Vary: Zombie Lumberjack Match
There are two possible schools of thought to having zombies as lumberjacks as a promotional tie-in for Army of the Dead.
You can breeze past it, write it off as an advertising deal crossing over with Batista that unfortunately didn't feature The Animal himself, take it for what it was and laugh it off.
Alternatively, you can look at this as a complete embarrassment for how it breaks the suspension of disbelief and comes off absolutely goofy, particularly to casual audiences.
To some, this will have been one of the biggest low points of not just this show, but probably the entire year so far. Others were likely legitimately having fun with it and could consider it a fun change of pace.
Whatever side you stand, you have more than enough of an argument to back up your opinion and have every right to condemn or praise this!
Middle of the Road: SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Bianca Belair and Bayley are great, but their match was just fine. It certainly wasn't bad, nor was it so good that it was a highlight that stood out.
In fact, it was entirely forgettable and just a generic "good enough" match.
Bayley had her moments on top. The EST of WWE continued to fight back and nabbed a pin with the help from her hair, which could have felt like more of a "wow" moment but came off too rushed.
This gives off an impression WWE is simply stalling and will have these two fight yet again at Hell in a Cell in a month and didn't want to go with a more definitive outcome. Basically, if that happens, this will have been ultimately for nothing but to kill time for May and part of June.
Both are capable of better and did nothing here bad enough to be criticized, but this is certainly not going to show up on any Match of the Year lists.
Middle of the Road: WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
Fair is fair, and if the SmackDown Women's Championship match wasn't a true highlight worth raving about, neither was this. Equally so, though, that's not to say this was bad, as it was far from offensive.
The only real standout moment, though, was Drew McIntyre throwing Bobby Lashley threw a section of the main stage. That type of spot with pyrotechnics is usually laughable, but this time, it was perfectly executed and looked more believable than ever.
Unfortunately, the rest of the match was a generic brawl. A few power moves took place, but they were clearly struggles to pull off and nothing we haven't seen before.
The All Mighty keeping his title was the most obvious outcome, too, so the finish wasn't shocking or a talking point to break down in any detail. This match was simply a decent match that if you skipped, you didn't miss all that much.
Highlight: Universal Championship Match
While it's disappointing Cesaro wasn't able to win the Universal Championship, it was great to see him put up such a strong fight in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns.
WWE has never been above jobbing out a fan favorite just for heat or to troll the audience and tell the WWE Universe to stop cheering the people the company doesn't want to push. This could have easily been one of those situations, with The Swiss Cyborg becoming a laughing stock in his first title match.
Thankfully, he gave it his all and had The Tribal Chief on the ropes on more than one occasion. Beaten down, bruised and bloody, Cesaro kept at it, throwing uppercuts and trying to balance power moves with agility and technical wrestling.
Ultimately, he fell to Reigns' guillotine and the referee's call, rather than tapping out. That's the best way he could have gone out to look strong. Since Reigns didn't need outside interference or to cheat, this win also helps his credibility to offset how he's been retaining his title by bending the rules for months.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.