WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

While WrestleMania wasn't perfect and had its fair share of problems, WWE clearly wanted to keep some of the good will rolling by adding that name to the title of its next pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash.

Despite featuring quite a few feuds that were rematches or thinly-veiled repeats, the amount of talent scheduled to perform gave this show more than enough potential to be worth the watch.

Cesaro against Roman Reigns, the Triple Threat matches for the WWE and Raw Women's Championships and many other fights looked great on paper. But how was the execution?

Were there more positives or negatives throughout the night? Was the event an overall success or a disappointment?

Presented in order of appearance, let's look back on the results of WrestleMania Backlash and pinpoint its standout highlights and low points.