Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2021 Draft

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Defense still wins championships in the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed in Super Bowl LV. However, offense is king in the regular season, and the emphasis on offensive football is at an all-time high.

2020 marked the highest-scoring season in league history—by more than 700 points. There's a good chance 2021 will bring even more scoring with the NFL changing to a 17-game schedule.

The emphasis on offense is a big reason why three quarterbacks and three pass-catchers went in the top six of the 2021 draft. Games are frequently won or lost by quarterback play and a team's ability to create big plays in the passing game. Good coaching, creative scheming, strong offensive line play and a powerful run game can help lift an offense, too.

With all of these factors in mind, let's take a look at how each offense stacks up coming out of the draft. 2020 statistics—including points scored, total yardage, yards per play and offensive SRS (offensive quality relative to average) from Pro Football Reference—will provide a baseline for these rankings, though free-agent and draft additions will also be considered.