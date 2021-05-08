NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Standings and Odds for Stanley Cup

0 of 5

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

With the 2020-21 NHL regular season nearing the end, the field for the Stanley Cup playoffs is taking shape. All four postseason berths have been clinched in both the East and West Divisions. And in the North and Central Divisions, there's only one available playoff spot in each.

However, there are still important seeding battles that will be decided by the final games of the regular season. The only team that has clinched its division is the Carolina Hurricanes, who will be the top seed out of the Central Division.

The most recent team to clinch a playoff spot was the St. Louis Blues, who secured the fourth berth out of the West Division on Friday night. Although the Blues have lost three of their past four games, they clinched their spot after the Los Angeles Kings lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

As the postseason gets closer, here's a look at the standings, the latest Stanley Cup odds and more.