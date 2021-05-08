NBA Standings 2021: Updated Playoff Picture, Bracket Heading into Final Games

2 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The East has witnessed three elites rise above the rest this season, a setup that was always bound to yield a photo finish.

At least, that seemed to be shaping up until the Sixers went supernova on everyone.

If Philadelphia knocks off a depleted (and not good to begin with) Detroit Pistons team on Saturday, that will be two full weeks with nothing but wins. For now, it's seven consecutive victories by an average of—wait for it—19.0 points per game.

Considering this came right on the heels of two potentially costly losses to the Milwaukee Bucks, this certainly feels like a championship-level response from a club determined to control its own destiny.

Philadelphia has the proverbial unstoppable force in All-Star center (and MVP candidate) Joel Embiid. Friday marked his 16th outing with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo (16) and Nikola Jokic (14) are the only other players with at least 10 such performances.

The Sixers might have three players vying for immovable-object honors. Embiid and Ben Simmons will factor into the Defensive Player of the Year race. Matisse Thybulle would if he played more minutes.

Philadelphia has long intrigued with its impressive talent collection, but this is the first time this group qualifies as a full-fledged title contender. If it keeps this up, it might be the strongest squad in the entire field.