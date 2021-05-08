Throwback SmackDown Fallout: Cesaro Earns Title Shot, Jimmy Uso Returns and More

1 of 4

Reigns came to the ring flanked by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso to kick off the show. They gave Daniel Bryan's career a eulogy, with Heyman giving a verbal 10-bell salute.

Then The Tribal Chief brought out Jimmy Uso to reunite with his family. He looked ecstatic to be back, and unlike the last time we saw him, he was there to support The Head of the Table.

This is big for the tag team division. The Usos are one of the most decorated and talented duos WWE has had. They will immediately elevate the SD tag titles if they win them while Reigns has the Universal Championship.

Jey has done an excellent job as a solo act, but the brothers are stronger when they are together. With teams like Otis and Chad Gable, The Street Profits, The Dirty Dawgs and the Mysterios, WWE can put together several first-time encounters with The Usos.

Later in the show, Reigns admonished the brothers for costing Rollins the match against Cesaro. Jimmy did not like being talked down to, and he made sure to voice his opinion. The Usos had a heated exchange about what is best for the family.

The final segment saw Reigns give Jimmy an ultimatum. He was going to leave, but once he saw Cesaro beating up the champ and his right-hand man, Jimmy had no choice but to jump in. The No. 1 contender took out all three men to end the show.

If Jimmy and Jey break up over this, it will be a huge mistake by WWE management. Let's hope the brothers stick together regardless of whether they support The Head of the Table.