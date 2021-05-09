Predicting Top Champions on WWE Raw and SmackDown at SummerSlam

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The WWE Universe may still be recovering from WrestleMania and preparing for WrestleMania Backlash, but the attention for some has already turned to the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam.

With SummerSlam being so crucial to WWE as the cornerstone of mid-year programming, the focus has shifted to who will be champion heading into the event and which Superstars will be chasing them into the marquee showcase.

Here are the predicted champions heading into the August PPV and who they are most likely to fight.

WWE Champion: Braun Strowman

With current champion Bobby Lashley on a hot streak and former champion Drew McIntyre still chasing the title, the WWE Championship needs a shot in the arm in the form of Braun Strowman.

As one of the most talented big men in wrestling history, not only would Strowman winning the title before SummerSlam create intrigue around the WWE Championships scene, but it would also set the stage for an epic August PPV main event.

At SummerSlam, Strowman should defeat Lashley and McIntyre in a Triple Threat Hell in a Cell match.

Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

It's hard to imagine anyone taking the Universal Championship off Roman Reigns in the near future, both because WWE officials believe he is the top Superstar in the company and he has been excellent in his heel role.

While Reigns is sure to run through the likes of Cesaro in the coming weeks, Edge will be returning to action at some point and have his sights set on the champion. After the way WrestleMania 37 ended, Edge will be looking for vengeance at SummerSlam.

Raw Women's Champion: Charlotte

Rhea Ripley may be one of the brightest young stars in WWE, but the company is never too far away from giving Charlotte another championship reign. With the backing of Sonya Deville, the Queen looks poised to steal the gold before SummerSlam.

At the August PPV, Charlotte should finally face off against Alexa Bliss, who should spend the next several months stalking her eventual challenger alongside Lilly. After taking out Deville, Bliss should get her title shot at SummerSlam.

SmackDown Women's Champion: Bianca Belair

After her triumphant win at WrestleMania 37, WWE Creative should leave the belt around the waist of Bianca Belair for the foreseeable future. With a litany of possible challengers from the blue brand or to be called up from NXT, the EST needs a long, successful title reign.

The company should leave Sasha Banks out of the championship scene for several more weeks, allowing Belair to build confidence and stack up wins. Banks could then return, demanding her rematch and telling the champion she got lucky that one night, setting up a second chapter the WWE Universe will love.

Raw Tag Team Champions: RKBro

While the team of Randy Orton and Riddle is an unlikely way to follow up the Viper's long-term feud with The Fiend, the two Superstars have gelled well together and have become a very entertaining duo.

With Raw's tag team division actually showing signs of life, Team RKBro should climb the rankings and build faith in themselves as they become No. 1 contenders to AJ Styles and Omos.

During their title match at SummerSlam, though, Orton should turn on Riddle and kick off their singles feud.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Street Profits

There is no doubt that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode took their thrown-together team and turned it into something special with the Dirty Dawgs. With that said, the Street Profits are the cream of the blue brand's tag team division crop.

The Street Profits should win back the tag team championships as soon as possible and begin a long reign with the titles. Alongside Bianca Belair, the duo should become the cornerstone of the blue brand moving into SummerSlam and beyond.

Intercontinental Champion: Apollo Crews

With the help of Commander Azeez, Apollo Crews has gone from an afterthought on the main roster without a character to one of the most dominant heels in the entire company. With so much going well for him, Crews should hold the Intercontinental Championship through SummerSlam.

While the likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Big E all deserve the spotlight fighting against Crews, the elite storytelling of his character and the support of his new henchman should make him an unstoppable force throughout the summer.

United States Champion: Sheamus

One of the biggest surprises of the last several months has been the rebirth of Sheamus. Ever since his feud with Jeff Hardy and their barroom brawl, the Irish Superstar has taken his promos and in-ring work to the next level.

There are more than enough challengers on Raw—such as John Morrison—but Sheamus and his ability to put on great matches consistently should make him a workhorse for the red brand. Just as the IC title has been in the past, the U.S. Championship should be defended on TV often and in marquee spots.

Sheamus with a long run as champion would make three-hour Raw episodes more palatable.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).