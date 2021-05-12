NFL Schedule Release 2021: Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The rush of NFL free agency has died down. The seven rounds of the 2021 NFL draft are in the books. The schedule has been released.

It's time to get serious about figuring out what to make of the 2021-22 season.

In a vacuum, it's easy to get swept away with the moves made in one offseason. It's easy to believe that first-rounder is going to turn things around for your favorite franchise or that new coordinator is going to fix the offense in one offseason.

That seldom turns out to be the case, though. Several teams improved this offseason but so too did the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back an unprecedented 22 starters on offense and defense.

Year-to-year improvement is always the hope, but it's far from guaranteed. With most teams' starting lineups solidified and the schedule officially released, now is a great time to make some early predictions as to how each team will finish the first 17-game season in NFL history.