Tua Tagovailoa 'Not Too Sure' He'll Stay with Dolphins Amid Watson Trade Rumors

The Miami Dolphins publicly committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback of the future, but they may want to tell him.

Tagovailoa appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday and said he's "not too sure" he'll be with the Dolphins next season.

"Honestly, I'm not too sure. I can't control things that I can't control. What I can do is continue to work hard," Tagovailoa said, via Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

The Dolphins have been mentioned as a team that could trade for Deshaun Watson, given their war chest of draft assets and the presence of Tagovailoa as a potential trade piece.

General manager Chris Grier reiterated the team's commitment to Tagovailoa during his season-ending press conference last month:

"Tua, we're very happy with. He's our starting quarterback. He did a nice job this year coming in as a rookie with no offseason and the challenge in dealing with all that. Very happy with him and looking forward to watching him progress here over a [full] offseason going into next year. For us, not really talking about draft strategy, anything right now."

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in last April's draft, threw for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions over 10 games (nine starts). While he was ultimately solid—especially given the fact that he was returning from a catastrophic hip injury—Tagovailoa's performance paled in comparison to that of fellow rookies Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

The Dolphins' usage of Tagovailoa was also odd. Head coach Brian Flores benched his struggling rookie in two separate games in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the veteran looked like the superior option in both instances. The moves clearly paid off on game day, but it was fair to wonder whether they affected Tagovailoa's confidence as he attempted to grow and become the leader of the franchise.

Watson is a generational franchise quarterback and is only 25 years old; any team with Miami's assets would be prudent to explore a trade, even if it includes Tagovailoa. However, with the Texans publicly committing to keeping their disgruntled star, Grier and Flores might want to hop on the phone and start doing damage control.