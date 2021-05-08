Re-Grading Last Year's Biggest NHL Free-Agent Signings

0 of 9

John Locher/Associated Press

When the 2020 NHL free-agent market opened on Oct. 9, we graded the biggest unrestricted free agent signings. As the 2020-21 regular season draws to a close, it's time to revisit our assessments of those deals.

Some of the notable signings included defenseman Alex Pietrangelo joining the Vegas Golden Knights and left wing Taylor Hall shuffling off to the Buffalo Sabres. Others saw goaltender Jacob Markstrom head to the Calgary Flames and forward Tyler Toffoli land with the Montreal Canadiens.

Several of these deals worked out well for the players and their new teams. Others, however, didn't pan out as hoped for either side. Here's our regrading of last year's biggest unrestricted free agent signings.

We've excluded the Washington Capitals signing goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and the New Jersey Devils inking goalie Corey Crawford. Both are considered incomplete as Lundqvist missed the season because of heart surgery, while Crawford retired before the season began.