2020 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for the Biggest Signings

0 of 0

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With the 2020 NHL draft now history, the annual free-agent market began at noon ET on Friday. It usually begins on July 1, but COVID-19 forced the league to shift its offseason calendar.

The opening hours of free agency tend to see a flurry of signings as teams quickly snap up the best unrestricted free-agent talent. With the removal of the one-week interview period in the new collective bargaining agreement, general managers must now wait until the market opens to make their bids to available players.

A flattened salary cap of $81.5 million, however, could put a damper on the usual frenzy of signings. It could result in some of the top talent taking their time to evaluate offers, while limited cap space hampers efforts by some general managers to make competitive bids.

Nevertheless, there are several players who should draw plenty of attention in the UFA market. The notables include defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left-winger Taylor Hall and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Here are our grades of the biggest signings on the opening day of NHL free agency.