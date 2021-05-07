Fresh Analysis and Predictions for Every Current WWE and AEW Champion

2 of 6

Raw Women's Championship

It's hard not to feel Rhea Ripley's win at WrestleMania 37 was hollow. The 24-year-old certainly needed a big victory, but there wasn't much of a story around it for fans to invest in.

Even worse, it came at the expense of Asuka, who has been mishandled for months. Thus, The Empress of Tomorrow didn't exactly look like the formidable champion to beat. The two didn't have a great match at The Showcase of the Immortals, either, which hasn't helped matters.

Ripley's coronation feels like it's a year late, as her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 was more damaging than we initially expected. Following a breakout in 2019, The Nightmare was oozing confidence that was sorely missing during Raw's appearances.

Even though she's struggling right now, a compelling feud could put her back on track. Hopefully, WWE doesn't cut her reign short now that The Queen is back and gunning for the title.

SmackDown Women's Championship

This year is Bianca Belair's coming-out party. The 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner and Sasha Banks delivered an instant classic in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

The EST of WWE looked like the next big star on the big stage, and she has been making appearances with major media outlets such as ESPN since. The company should continue to ride this wave for as long as possible because it needs new stars like Belair.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native is one of the best protagonists in the women's division and she could easily revisit her feud with The Boss in another major pay-per-view match.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The WWE women's tag division is a complete and utter mess right now. The company astonishingly limited the floating titles when it introduced the women's tag team gold on NXT.

Moreover, many of the available teams don't look like credible contenders, and the pairing of champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has overstayed its welcome. At this point, this partnership with Jax is a poor use of someone as talented and terrifying as The Submission Magician.

The former MMA fighter would be better suited as a monster heel on Raw, which could desperately use her to get its women's division out of a creative rut.

It's also time to elevate a team like The Riott Squad or Tamina and Natalya. Surprisingly, the latter received one of the best reactions at The Show of Shows, so they should win at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.