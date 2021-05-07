NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Lakers, Warriors in Mix for Play-In Tournament Seeds

0 of 4

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James made headlines recently when he told reporters that the creator of the NBA's play-in tournament format "needs to be fired." And it's becoming a more realistic possibility that his Los Angeles Lakers could be one of the four Western Conference teams playing in it.

On Thursday night, the Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-94, marking their seventh loss in the past nine games. James didn't play, as he's continuing to deal with an ankle injury that has limited him to 43 games this season. And without him, the Lakers are trending in the wrong direction with the end of the regular season a little more than a week away.

While the top six teams will secure a spot in the first round of the playoffs, there's the potential for plenty of star power in the play-in tournament considering the teams that could end up featuring. The Golden State Warriors are likely going to be one of the four Western Conference teams, which will mark a return to the playoffs for them after going an NBA-worst 15-50 last season.

Here's a look at the NBA playoff picture, followed by more on some of the key storylines to follow late in the regular season.