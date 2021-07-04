Anthony Rendon Exits Angels vs. Orioles with Hamstring Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon exited Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles because of left hamstring tightness.

Rendon was 1-for-2 with a walk in the contest prior to exiting, with his hit coming in the form of a solo shot in the bottom of the third. Luis Rengifo replaced Rendon at the hot corner.

The 31-year-old was the prized jewel of the Angels' 2019 winter, signing a seven-year, $245 million deal to join forces with Mike Trout. He responded by playing 52 games in 2020's COVID-19 shortened season, hitting .286 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs and a .915 OPS.

Translated to a 162-game season, Rendon would have settled around 28 homers and 96 RBI. Solid production.

He entered Sunday's action hitting .237/.325/.367 with five homers and 33 RBI through his first 57 games.

Injuries have played a factor in Rendon's 2021 season, however, with a left knee contusion costing him time in May after he hit a foul ball off his leg. Luckily, X-rays on his knee came back negative, meaning a potentially bad injury was a more minor one.

"It did not look good live—he hit himself pretty good," manager Joe Maddon told reporters at the time. "You see guys get hit like that, you think a lot of different things."

He also missed time in April with a left groin strain.

Rendon's hamstring injury is the latest blow to an Angels lineup that is missing key bats. Both Mike Trout (calf) and Justin Upton (back) are currently on the injured list.