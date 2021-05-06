Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on R-K-Bro, Daniel Bryan, and MoreMay 6, 2021
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on R-K-Bro, Daniel Bryan, and More
WWE loves itself some wacky, mismatched tag teams, and R-K-Bro is the latest in a long line of them.
Just how long are Randy Orton and Riddle expected to tag, though, and might their partnership stretch longer than anyone initially expected?
That question is at the center of this week's wrestling rumor roundup, as is the contractual status of former WWE champion Daniel Bryan, who wrestled the last match of his deal against Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown.
What does the future hold for the leader of the Yes! Movement, how long will R-K-Bro keep Raw a teeny bit interesting and what is the deal with this Diamond Mine gimmick teased on NXT?
Find out with this recap of all things wrestling rumor and innuendo.
What Are the Creative Plans for Randy Orton-Riddle Tag Team?
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Wednesday that the plan is for Randy Orton and Riddle's R-K-Bro tag team to receive a sizeable push. It is not, as originally expected, a short-term pairing but something that will be marketed and merchandised.
The team has been one of the few bright spots on the red brand in recent weeks thanks to the dynamic between the performers. Riddle is the lighthearted, laid-back babyface, while Orton is the overly serious former WWE champion who approaches each match with intense focus.
They play off each other well, to the point that the legendary Mick Foley compared them to a little team known as The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.
Given the state of the tag team division on Raw and the lack of spark that show has, keeping The Original Bro and Orton together and letting them create comedy gold is hardly a bad thing.
Who knows, maybe working with The Viper will give Riddle that last little push he needs to become a bona fide main event star in WWE.
Latest on Daniel Bryan's Contract Status
Despite his contract running out with his loss to Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown, Daniel Bryan did not make a big deal about it and most found out through the grapevine, per a report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
Furthermore, a familiar company may be in play for the former WWE champion's services.
"When inquiring with sources in Ring of Honor, they said they expect ROH to make contact and at least make an effort to bring him in for some appearance at the minimum, noting the company hasn't been completely out of contact with him in recent years," Sapp reported.
Bryan rose to prominence with ROH and became one of, if not the most celebrated in-ring performer of his generation during his time with the company. If he is leaving WWE, it makes sense that he would return to the company that made him one of wrestling's hottest commodities.
Whatever Bryan does next will attract plenty of eyes. One of the biggest stars of the past decade, not to mention one of the most beloved, he has an enormous fanbase ready to follow him wherever he goes—even if that's right back to WWE.
Tessa Blanchard and NXT's Diamond Mine
Sapp also reported that despite NXT hinting at the debut of the Diamond Mine, it is in no way meant to imply Tessa Blanchard has signed with the company.
The former Impact Wrestling world champion has used diamond imagery previously, but this isn't an indication about her potential arrival on the black-and-gold brand.
"A WWE source, when asked, did not want fans expecting Blanchard to be the act or a part of it but understood how the misconception could happen," Sapp said. "Diamond Mine is being played close to the vest within the company."
That it is being kept so under wraps suggests Diamond Mine will be a major part of NXT Television for the foreseeable future. Given the loaded main event scene, the rise of The Way, the uncertain future of Adam Cole, one of the best women's divisions in the industry and an underrated tag team picture, exactly where it fits remains to be seen.
One thing is clear: Whether or not Blanchard is involved, fans of the brand should get used to saying Diamond Mine because it appears as though the faction will be one of the most buzzed-about acts in the company sooner rather than later.