Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on R-K-Bro, Daniel Bryan, and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE loves itself some wacky, mismatched tag teams, and R-K-Bro is the latest in a long line of them.

Just how long are Randy Orton and Riddle expected to tag, though, and might their partnership stretch longer than anyone initially expected?

That question is at the center of this week's wrestling rumor roundup, as is the contractual status of former WWE champion Daniel Bryan, who wrestled the last match of his deal against Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown.

What does the future hold for the leader of the Yes! Movement, how long will R-K-Bro keep Raw a teeny bit interesting and what is the deal with this Diamond Mine gimmick teased on NXT?

Find out with this recap of all things wrestling rumor and innuendo.