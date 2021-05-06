NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Joel Embiid, 76ers Continue Push for Top Seed in East

2 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Although the 76ers have been on a roll of late, the Nets and Bucks remain in the battle for the No. 1 seed. Brooklyn is two games back, while Milwaukee is three games behind, so either could still get hot and push its way up the standings over the next week-and-a-half.

The Nets have a ton of talent on their roster, but they've lost three games in a row, the last two coming on the road against the Bucks. That's allowed Milwaukee, which has won four straight and seven of its past nine, to maintain pace with Philadelphia and make up ground on Brooklyn.

Even if the Nets can't catch the 76ers, they're set up to potentially have their best showing in the playoffs in quite some time. Especially if they can stay healthy, as Kevin Durant (thigh), James Harden (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (groin) have all been dealing with recent injuries.

Brooklyn is heading to the playoffs for the third year in a row, but it hasn't won a postseason series since 2014. And even if it doesn't end up as the No. 1 seed, it will at least be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

Milwaukee could earn the No. 1 seed for the third year in a row. However, in its previous two playoff appearances, it couldn't make it past the Eastern Conference Finals.

If either of those teams is going to end up with the No. 1 seed, it will need Philadelphia to cool off. And right now, it's not looking like that will happen, especially with how well it's been playing away from home.

"That's one of the things we talked about, we have to win on the road, and we're doing it," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "And we have to keep doing it."

If they do, the 76ers may not only secure the No. 1 seed, they may be poised for a deep playoff run.