Fantasy Basketball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After May 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Mo Bamba is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the season, but those numbers do not reflect how valuable he has been recently.

The Orlando Magic big man has four double-digit performances in his last seven games, and he has hauled in at least seven rebounds in all but one contest dating back to April 18.

On Wednesday, the Texas product put up 19 points and 15 rebounds in a starting role with Wendell Carter Jr. out of the lineup.

Even if Carter is back in the starting five, Bamba is worth the pickup since he has played well off the bench. His consistency on the floor has resulted in 21 or more minutes in each of the last five games.

Bamba could be the best possible frontcourt addition to replace someone like Kristaps Porzingis, who has played once in the last week.

The one factor you could argue against adding Bamba is Orlando plays five of its last six games away from home, but you can counter that by saying he will not be a candidate for significant rest.

The Magic would likely rather see as much of Bamba as possible while they evaluate all of the young players on their roster before the offseason begins.