Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Reigns vs. Omega, Eva Marie, More

Who is the better heel, Omega or Reigns? (@driz)

Reigns is a better heel than Omega. (@CMan9158)

Reigns and Omega are two of the top champions in pro wrestling right now, so it makes sense that people are going to compare the two.

Determining who is better will always be subjective because it comes down to preference and opinions. On top of that, they are completely different types of heels.

Reigns is the dominant bully who talks a big game and backs up every word. He may take the low road sometimes, but he is still intimidating.

The Cleaner is playing more of a cowardly bad guy who uses his allies at every turn. Whether it's allowing Jon Moxley to attack Michael Nakazawa or having The Good Brothers interfere on his behalf, he is always looking for a shortcut.

Other than his early days in The Shield when he barely talked, we haven't seen The Tribal Chief work as a villain for long. Omega has been around longer and had more opportunities to play different kinds of heels, so he has a bit of an unfair advantage in that department.

As weird as this may seem, it's going to come down to the company they keep. Heyman is a better manager than Don Callis in many ways, but Omega has an entire stable by his side right now.

If forced to pick one, Reigns would probably be the selection purely due to the fact that he is more convincing with his personality while Omega tends to overact when he is the bad guy.