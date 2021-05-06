Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Reigns vs. Omega, Eva Marie, MoreMay 6, 2021
Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Reigns vs. Omega, Eva Marie, More
Welcome to the Bleacher Report WWE and All Elite Wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, AEW and the world of pro wrestling.
A wide variety of questions about everything from specific Superstars to broader topics have been submitted. Check out what was on the minds of the B/R community this week.
If you'd like to have your question or hot take included in a future article, be on the lookout each Tuesday afternoon for the crowdsourcing thread on the WWE and AEW streams in the B/R app.
Paul Heyman for Head Writer
WWE needs to make Paul Heyman the writer for Raw and SmackDown. (@thejackmanza)
While Heyman would be great for the job, he has had it before and it's doubtful he would want to go back to that kind of role at this point in his career.
He has free rein with his promos and is riding high as the advocate for Roman Reigns. Taking more responsibility might not be an attractive proposition.
That being said, Raw desperately needs new creative leadership. It has become repetitive with both promos and matches, especially in recent months. A few good main events can't cover up a weak series of shows.
The worst part is WWE has arguably the most talented roster on the planet. There are a wide variety of personalities, with many of them being veterans who can help guide the younger stars.
Monday's Raw was better than the past few shows before it but not by much. SmackDown has been ranging from tolerable to great, so the blue brand seems to be in good hands for now.
The SmackDown Tag Team Division
SmackDown has the most underrated tag team division in wrestling. How would you book it going forward? (@euphoniumryan)
The SmackDown tag team division currently has The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Otis and Chad Gable and the Mysterios. When Jimmy Uso eventually reunites with his brother, that will make five teams.
These duos all bring something different to the table and have the ability to put on show-stealing matches, but the recent storylines have been a little lackluster.
Adding two more teams would give the division a little more depth. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez could follow AJ Styles and Omos' example and pursue the tag titles at some point. We could also see Slapjack form a new team with someone when he starts being used.
As far as booking is concerned, it's difficult to determine the best way to go. It might be time to give the Mysterios or Otis and Gable a run with the belts to freshen things up a bit. Both teams would produce fun matches against anyone else in the locker room.
Is Kenny Omega Overrated?
Kenny Omega being great is all I've heard about for years. He's a midcard talent if that. No better than Ricochet or Cameron Grimes. (@SuperDave64)
Omega might not be everyone's cup of tea but his talent is undeniable. He is definitely more than a midcard star, especially in AEW. He is one of its biggest stars, which is wild when you take into account that most of his greatest moments happened in Japan.
Ricochet is an underused talent in WWE, so that comparison is hard to judge. If he was in AEW, he might be treated like a huge star due to his ridiculous agility and athleticism.
But comparing Omega to Grimes is unfair. Grimes has a gimmick that is designed to be annoying and that can often give people an unfair perception of somebody's talent. However, he is nowhere near being a main event talent.
The Cleaner is one of those "love him or hate him" kind of wrestlers. Half the crowd thinks he is like Rembrandt making art in the ring, and the other half thinks he is making a mockery of the business. He has been successful, so he must be doing something right.
What's Up with Seth Rollins?
What is going on with Seth Rollins? When will he be back on top of the WWE mountain? (@MrAbreu)
WWE has too many top-tier talents to service everybody at once, so Rollins is going through one of those periods when he isn't as concerned with titles because the time isn't right for the storyline.
SmackDown is Reigns' yard. We have seen him and Rollins battle many times, so WWE is probably steering clear of going back to that well right now.
The Messiah is also a heel, so having him feud with another heel champion would make it hard for a lot of fans to be invested in the storyline.
Rollins has had an incredible career already, though, so he can afford to take some time to put over people like Cesaro. He will probably end up going after the universal title again once a babyface takes it away from The Tribal Chief. Until then, we might be lucky enough to see him face some people he wouldn't normally take the time to acknowledge if he was the champ.
If Cesaro or Big E can dethrone Reigns as champion, Rollins would be the perfect person to step up as their first challenger.
Who Is a Better Heel: Roman Reigns or Kenny Omega?
Who is the better heel, Omega or Reigns? (@driz)
Reigns is a better heel than Omega. (@CMan9158)
Reigns and Omega are two of the top champions in pro wrestling right now, so it makes sense that people are going to compare the two.
Determining who is better will always be subjective because it comes down to preference and opinions. On top of that, they are completely different types of heels.
Reigns is the dominant bully who talks a big game and backs up every word. He may take the low road sometimes, but he is still intimidating.
The Cleaner is playing more of a cowardly bad guy who uses his allies at every turn. Whether it's allowing Jon Moxley to attack Michael Nakazawa or having The Good Brothers interfere on his behalf, he is always looking for a shortcut.
Other than his early days in The Shield when he barely talked, we haven't seen The Tribal Chief work as a villain for long. Omega has been around longer and had more opportunities to play different kinds of heels, so he has a bit of an unfair advantage in that department.
As weird as this may seem, it's going to come down to the company they keep. Heyman is a better manager than Don Callis in many ways, but Omega has an entire stable by his side right now.
If forced to pick one, Reigns would probably be the selection purely due to the fact that he is more convincing with his personality while Omega tends to overact when he is the bad guy.
The Eva-Lution Is Upon Us
Why on earth would WWE release The IIconics but sign Eva Marie again? (@LakeShow93pt2)
In fairness to Eva Marie, she was signed months ago, so it's not as if WWE fired a bunch of people and then decided to hire her.
However, this decision does boggle the mind. WWE let Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay go but felt Eva was worth holding onto for some reason.
Kay was a great comedic character, Royce was an underrated worker, Green has unlimited potential, and James is one of the best veterans in the business. It's hard to believe nobody in the company could think of a meaningful way to use any of them.
Eva may have improved in the ring and on the mic since the last time we saw her, but until we witness that for ourselves, this is going to seem like the dumbest things WWE has done in quite some time.
The Murphy Conundrum
What should WWE do with Murphy? (@abdulrahim1)
A stable with Aleister Black, Chad Gable and Dexter Lumis (Reply from @MrYums04)
Mr. Yums is onto something. Murphy is a gifted performer who seems to have no direction. If WWE put him with a few other people who have been underused, it would elevate everyone.
Or, this could end up being just like Retribution. That group was all talent, but WWE did absolutely nothing interesting with it.
What's Next for MJF?
What's next for MJF after Blood and Guts? He and Jericho can't feud forever. (@WesleyO)
After Blood and Guts, we need at least one singles match between Chris Jericho and MJF. After that, the leader of The Pinnacle should go after a title.
Having him feud with Darby Allin for the TNT Championship would be a great option. You would be hard-pressed to find two people who are more different from each other than them.
Eventually, MJF needs to piss Wardlow off enough to kick-start a storyline between bodyguard and client.
This would allow Wardlow to turn babyface and feud with the entire stable at once, but that is way down the road.
Daniel Bryan in AEW
Is there any chance we see Daniel Bryan in AEW? (@Underton)
Now that we know Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, his options are limitless: Any promotion would jump at the chance to sign him.
However, I could see him doing something similar to Cody when he first left WWE. He went on a tour of different promotions before helping to create AEW.
The American Dragon could go back to Ring of Honor for a bit, head to New Japan or Pro Wrestling Noah, put in some time with Impact or sign with All Elite Wrestling.
There is also a strong possibility he stays with WWE. The money is great, and Bryan appears to have a lot more creative control over his own direction than most people.